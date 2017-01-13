BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase reports Q4 earnings of $1.71 per share

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co
* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $864 million, down from $1.3 billion
* Reports fourth-quarter 2016 net income of $6.7 billion, or $1.71 per share
* Quarter-end Basel III common equity tier 1 ratio 12.2% versus 11.9% at Q3-end
* Qtrly tangible book value per share $51.44, up 7%
* Qtrly average core loans up 12%
* Qtrly net revenue was $24.3 billion, up 2%
* Q4 adjusted expense of $13.6 billion versus $14.5 billion in Q3
* Qtrly consumer & business banking average deposits of $607 billion, up 11%
* Q4 adjusted overhead ratio 56 percent versus 57 percent in Q3
* Qtrly return on tangible common equity 14 percent versus 13 percent in Q3
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44, revenue view $23.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly equity markets revenue was up 8%
* JPMorgan's Dimon says "the U.S. economy may be building momentum"
* JPMorgan's Dimon says "looking ahead there is opportunity for good, rational and thoughtful policy decisions to be implemented, which would spur growth"
* Quarter-End assets under management were $1.8 trillion, up 3% Source text (bit.ly/2jeHFAY) Further company coverage:
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020