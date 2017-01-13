BRIEF-Newell Brands to sell Rubbermaid Consumer Storage Totes business

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock
Jan 13 Newell Brands Inc :
* Newell Brands announces continued progress simplifying and strengthening portfolio
* Reaches agreement to sell Rubbermaid Consumer Storage Totes business
* Holds Pine Mountain and part of Diamond brands for sale
* To sell Rubbermaid Consumer Storage Totes business to United Solutions; financial terms were not disclosed and are not material
* Also selling its Pine Mountain fire starters, fire logs, fire safety business, and diamond matches, fire starters, lighters, laundry business
* Diamond and Pine Mountain businesses collectively represent approximately $87 million in annual sales
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020