BRIEF-Delphi Automotive says bankruptcy court granted summary judgment on Jan. 12

BRIEF-Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation
Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation for acute myeloid leukemia
Jan 13 Delphi Automotive Plc :
* On Jan 12, 2017, bankruptcy court granted summary judgment in favor of plaintiffs
* Company expects to record a pre-tax charge of $300 million in Q4 of 2016 - SEC filing
Company expects to record a pre-tax charge of $300 million in Q4 of 2016. One-time charge will be recorded to other expense and will not affect company's operating earnings
MEXICO CITY, May 25 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the Indian market through a joint venture to acquire 65 percent of shares in Indian's Ready Roti India Private Limited.
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.