BRIEF-Delphi Automotive says bankruptcy court granted summary judgment on Jan. 12

Jan 13 Delphi Automotive Plc :

* On Jan 12, 2017, bankruptcy court granted summary judgment in favor of plaintiffs

* Company expects to record a pre-tax charge of $300 million in Q4 of 2016 - SEC filing

* One-time charge will be recorded to other expense and will not affect company's operating earnings