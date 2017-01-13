版本:
2017年 1月 14日

BRIEF-Delphi Automotive says bankruptcy court granted summary judgment on Jan. 12

Jan 13 Delphi Automotive Plc :

* On Jan 12, 2017, bankruptcy court granted summary judgment in favor of plaintiffs

* Company expects to record a pre-tax charge of $300 million in Q4 of 2016 - SEC filing

* One-time charge will be recorded to other expense and will not affect company's operating earnings Source text (bit.ly/2jgq6R3) Further company coverage:
