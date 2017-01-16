版本:
European stocks extend losses, Essilor and Luxottica surge on merger news. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

Summary:

**European shares in the red, weighed down by autos and insurers

**All eyes on Luxottica-Essilor merger - a fair deal?

**Carrefour best bet for food inflation - Kepler

**AXA axed to the bottom of the CAC 40

**German carmakers bruised by Trump border tax threats (Reporting by Helen Reid)
