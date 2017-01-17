BRIEF-Casino eyes 2017 sales and earnings growth - CFO

Jan 17 Casino CFO Antoine Giscard
d'Estaing tells a conference call with journalists:
* Says "confident" over 2017 after 2016 performance
* Says says expects sales and earnings growth for the Casino
group in 2017
* Says trend in France at start of 2017 is "positive"
* Says has no reason to change any other elements of
Casino's guidance for 2016
* Confirms that in France Leaderprice stores will have a
positive Ebit in 2016, Geant stores still in loss at EBIT level
in 2016, but turning positive in 2017.
(Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)