BRIEF-Casino eyes 2017 sales and earnings growth - CFO

Jan 17 Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conference call with journalists:

* Says "confident" over 2017 after 2016 performance

* Says says expects sales and earnings growth for the Casino group in 2017

* Says trend in France at start of 2017 is "positive"

* Says has no reason to change any other elements of Casino's guidance for 2016

* Confirms that in France Leaderprice stores will have a positive Ebit in 2016, Geant stores still in loss at EBIT level in 2016, but turning positive in 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
