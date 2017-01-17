UPDATE 1-Russia's MTS announces share buyback

(Adds Sistema statement, results of the previous buyback)

Jan 17 MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) announced the following details of a share buyback plan in a statement on Tuesday:

* MTS plans to buy back up to 9.3 billion roubles ($157 million) of its own shares from the market and from its majority owner, the Sistema conglomerate .

* To buy 4.647 billion roubles of shares from the market and 4.652 billion roubles of shares from Sistema.

* Sistema said in a separate statement that its subsidiary, Sistema Finance S.A., will sell up to 18.4 million ordinary shares of MTS (up to 0.92 percent of MTS's share capital).

* The exact number of shares will be determined based on the number of shares sold by MTS's minority shareholders under the offer in proportion to Sistema's effective stake in MTS as of Jan. 17, 2017 (50.03 percent).

* Sistema said its effective stake in the share capital of MTS will remain unchanged.

* "Participation in the share buyback gives Sistema the opportunity to strengthen its cash position and to receive additional investment resources while maintaining control in its strategically important asset," Sistema's President Mikhail Shamolin said.

* Shares may be tendered within a price range of 253.00 roubles to 283.00 roubles per share.

* The tender offer for common stock will expire at 10:00 Moscow time on Feb. 15. The offer for ADSs to expire at 17:00 New York time on Feb. 14, unless the tender offer is extended.

* In December 2016, MTS bought around 346 million roubles of its own shares from the market and a further 355 million roubles of shares from Sistema at 229 roubles per share. The tender offer was not fully subscribed due to a rise in its share price on the market.