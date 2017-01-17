BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports 4th-qtr earnings of $0.81 per share

Jan 17 Morgan Stanley :

* Morgan Stanley reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.81

* Q4 net revenue of $9 billion and earnings per diluted share of $0.81

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $8.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly annualized return on average common equity 8.7 percent versus 8.7 percent in Q3

* Qtrly fixed income sales and trading net revenues of $1.5 billion increased from $550 million a year ago

* Investment Management reported assets under management or supervision at Q4-end of $417 billion versus $417 billion at Q3-end

* Qtrly equity sales and trading net revenue of $2 billion increased from $1.8 billion a year ago

* Qtrly compensation expense of $4.1 billion increased from $3.7 billion a year ago

* Qtrly non-compensation expenses were $2.7 billion compared with $2.6 billion a year ago

* Q4 institutional securities net revenue $4,614 million versus $3,419 million

* Qtrly wealth management pre-tax margin was 22 percent

* As of Dec 31, 2016, tangible book value per common share was $31.98 versus $32.13 at Q3-end

* Firm estimates pro forma fully phased-in CET 1 risk-based capital ratio under advanced approach to be about 15.8 percent as of Dec 31, 2016

* Wealth management net revenue for current quarter was $4 billion compared with $3.8 billion a year ago

* Qtrly trading revenue $2.79 billion versus $1.47 billion year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: