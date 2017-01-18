BRIEF-PTC Inc reports Q1 non-GAAP EPS $0.26

BRIEF-58.com expects Q2 total revenues to be between rmb 2,250 mln and rmb 2,350 mln
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
Jan 18 PTC Inc :
* Reducing FY 2017 revenue and EPS guidance by less than estimated currency impact
* PTC announces first quarter fy'17 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-GAAP revenue $287 million versus i/b/e/s view $284.6 million
* PTC Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.01 - $0.04
* PTC Inc says Q1'17 subscription bookings were 65% of total bookings up from 28% in Q1'16
* PTC Inc sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26 - $0.31
* "maintaining our fy'17 bookings guidance"
* PTC Inc sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.06 - $0.09
* PTC Inc sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.20 - $1.30
* PTC Inc sees Q2 revenue $280 - $285 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $288.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $1.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PTC inc sees FY 2017 revenue $1,165 - $1,180 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag
BRASILIA, May 24 Protesters demanding the resignation of Brazilian President Michel Temer staged running battles with police and set fire to a ministry building in Brasilia on Wednesday, prompting the scandal-hit leader to order the army onto the streets.