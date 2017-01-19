BRIEF-Safran says Zodiac deal will not dilute focus on LEAP engine development

BRIEF-Christopher & Banks Corporation's Q1 sales $88.6 million
* Christopher & Banks Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
Jan 19 Safran CEO Philippe Petitcolin
* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems
* Safran CEO says Zodiac synergies will be much higher than the annual 200 million euros already identified
* Safran ceo says LEAP engine development on track, will not divert any resources from this due to Zodiac merger Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)
* Christopher & Banks Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
SÃO PAULO, May 25 Ser Educacional SA, Brazil's third biggest college operator, canceled a planned share offering saying the stock price did not reflect the company's expected profitability, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.
May 25 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.