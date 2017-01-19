版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 15:30 BJT

BRIEF-Safran says Zodiac deal will not dilute focus on LEAP engine development

Jan 19 Safran CEO Philippe Petitcolin

* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems

* Safran CEO says Zodiac synergies will be much higher than the annual 200 million euros already identified

* Safran ceo says LEAP engine development on track, will not divert any resources from this due to Zodiac merger Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐