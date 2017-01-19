版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 15:15 BJT

BRIEF-Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement for Levosert

Jan 19 Richter Gedeon Nyrt and Allergan Plc :

* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement

* To commercialise Allergan's levonorgestrel-releasing Intrauterine System (IUS) under Levosert trademark Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
