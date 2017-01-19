Institutional investors seen sticking with UK assets: survey

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 19 More than 60 percent of
institutional investors expect to maintain their holdings in UK
assets over the next six months, according to State Street
Corp's "Brexometer," a sentiment survey the firm
launched on Thursday.
State Street Corp, a U.S. custody bank with $2
trillion in assets under management, added that fewer than a
third of investors believed that asset owners would decrease
risk levels over the next three to five years.
State Street's Brexometer is a quarterly survey of
institutional investor sentiment towards the UK's divorce from
the European Union, a process Britain is seeking to trigger in
March later this year.
On Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that Britain
will leave the EU single market, setting a course for a "hard
Brexit".
State Street surveyed 111 institutional and alternative
investors, including hedge funds, real estate and private equity
between 12 December 2016 and 4 January 2017.
"Questions over timing of the UK's ultimate split from the
EU and the nature of their future relationship still linger and
have the potential to weigh on both the economy and the pound,"
said Michael Metcalfe, head of global macro strategy at State
Street Global Markets.
"Nevertheless, thus far at least, the extremely gloomy
pre-Brexit predictions for the UK economy and asset markets look
well off the mark," Metcalfe said.
Beyond asset allocation decisions, however, the impact of
UK's decision to leave the EU is likely to be felt notably on
regulatory reporting requirements while 80 percent of the
investors surveyed said Brexit will have an impact on their
operating model.
Roughly 2 percent of the respondents said their holdings of
UK assets are likely to decrease significantly while 8 percent
were undecided at the time of the survey.
Britain's Brexit vote sent markets tumbling, with the
pan-European STOXX 600 dropping 7 percent and the FTSE
100 falling 3.1 percent on June 24 2016, the day after
the referendum.
However, both have snapped back since with the
exporter-heavy UK bluechip index hitting record highs earlier
this month largely on the back of the impact of a significantly
weaker sterling. In US dollar terms, however, the index is still
nursing losses from pre-referendum levels.
Sterling, however, has lost nearly 18 percent of its
value against the U.S. dollar since last June's Brexit vote.
Trading in the currency has been punctuated by particularly
sharp bouts of volatility, raising concerns that international
investors might lose appetite for sterling-denominated assets.
Graphic on sterling: tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
Broader European equity markets struggled relative to other
developed markets last year as sluggish growth and a busy
political calendar pushed investors looking for better returns
elsewhere.
(Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)