2017年 1月 19日 星期四 19:21 BJT

BRIEF-Peabody Energy says agreed to settlement with unsecured Creditors' Committee

Jan 19 Peabody Energy Corp :

* Peabody Energy says settlement resolves Peabody's creditors' potential objections to its bankruptcy plan

* Peabody Energy says on January 18, it agreed to a settlement with the unsecured Creditors' Committee - Sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2jrtwOr) Further company coverage:
