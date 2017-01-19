BRIEF-GATX Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.77

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 19 Gatx Corp :
* GATX Corporation reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.40 to $4.60
* Q4 earnings per share $0.77
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rail North America fleet utilization was 98.9 percent at q4-end, compared to 99.0 percent at end of prior quarter
* "Many of market challenges we faced in 2016 continue as we move into 2017"
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total revenues for three months ended dec 2016 $362.1 million versus $378.7 million
* Q4 revenue view $357.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.