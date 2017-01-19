版本:
BRIEF-Renasant says to get $6.8 mln if Metropolitan BancGroup terminates deal

Jan 19 Renasant Corp :

* If Metropolitan BancGroup accepts superior proposal, it may be required to pay Renasant termination fee in amount of $6.8 million Source text: (bit.ly/2iPMiwZ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
