BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding FY 2016 unaudited net revenue up at CHF 1,215.8 mln

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Jan 20 Daetwyler Holding AG :
* Increased its unaudited net revenue by 4.3% to 1,215.8 million Swiss francs ($1.21 billion) during 2016.
* Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects, this equates to organic growth of 1.4%.
* After several years of declining revenue, the Technical Components division reversed the trend in 2016 and slightly increased its net revenue
Source text - bit.ly/2k6SqSI
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.0047 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.