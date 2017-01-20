BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding FY 2016 unaudited net revenue up at CHF 1,215.8 mln

Jan 20 Daetwyler Holding AG :

* Increased its unaudited net revenue by 4.3% to 1,215.8 million Swiss francs ($1.21 billion) during 2016.

* Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects, this equates to organic growth of 1.4%.

* After several years of declining revenue, the Technical Components division reversed the trend in 2016 and slightly increased its net revenue

