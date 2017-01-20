BRIEF-Bell says Hilcona takes over Frostag

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Jan 20Bell AG :
* Hilcona, which is part of the Bell Group, is taking over Frostag in Landquart, a company specialising in the preparation of pasta and vegetarian products
* With 118 employees, the company has annual sales of more than 10 million Swiss francs ($9.95 million)
* Frostag will be managed as an independent company under the umbrella of Hilcona
* Parties have agreed to keep the details of the transaction confidential
Source text - bit.ly/2iZHLLS
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.0048 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.