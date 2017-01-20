版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 14:22 BJT

BRIEF-Amplitude surgical authorised to market Anatomic total knee prosthesis in U.S.

Jan 20 Amplitude Surgical SAS :

* Announces authorisation to commercialize in U.S. its anatomic total knee prosthesis Source text: bit.ly/2jFz6iB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
