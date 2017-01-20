Brexit case threatens Lehman claims

* Sterling weakness and Supreme Court delays potentially hit
junior noteholders
By Christopher Spink
LONDON, Jan 20 (IFR) - Junior creditors of Lehman Brothers'
London arm have more reasons than most to curse the Brexit case
clogging up the UK Supreme Court over the last six weeks.
The judgment in the Brexit case is to be delivered this
Tuesday but the use of the court's time may have proved costly
to the Lehman creditors.
All 11 judges at the UK's highest court heard the four-day
Brexit case, which finished on December 8. Their subsequent
deliberations over whether parliamentary backing is needed to
trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty - to take the UK out of
the European Union - has meant other cases have been put on
hold.
One of those awaiting judgment is a £7.5bn dispute between
the Lehman creditors and PwC, administrator of Lehman Brothers
International Europe. Among other issues, the case asks if
general claims against LBIE should qualify for compensation
against currency losses.
The claims, originally in US dollars, had to be converted to
pounds on the date of LBIE's administration in September 2008 to
be "proved" under English law.
Since then sterling has weakened significantly, and
continues to do so on more political pronouncements from Prime
Minister Theresa May indicating a "harder" Brexit is now on the
cards.
PwC is asking the court whether it should compensate
original dollar claimants by paying them more pounds.
It calculates such extra payments at over £2bn. Lower courts
have said PwC should pay out the compensation from the estate's
£7.5bn estimated surplus, which has accrued on top of the
general claims of £11.5bn that have already been paid in full.
But if these general claimants were also awarded this
compensation, the junior creditors with LBIE's US$2.225bn of
subordinated notes, held by hedge funds including Elliott
Management and King Street, would see their share of the surplus
sharply reduced.
NONE AT ALL
Tony Lomas, lead LBIE administrator at PwC, told IFR that if the
other major question before the court went against the
subordinated noteholders then they might not get any share of
the surplus at all.
That other question concerns whether interest at the
statutory rate of 8% should be paid on general claims before the
subordinated bondholders, who are next in line, receive any of
the surplus.
That potential interest has amounted to £5bn over the last
eight years. Delays here will again only increase what claimants
might potentially receive, if that particular judgment goes in
their favour too.
"Subject to the Supreme Court judgment, the currency
conversion claims have built up to £2bn or more given the
weakness of the pound and the basic statutory interest itself is
£5bn," said Lomas. "There are scenarios in which the surplus
might only be in the region of £7bn or so, meaning that they
could eat it all up before subordinated loanholder claims are
paid."
The Supreme Court could hand down its judgment quite soon
after delivering its Brexit verdict and Lomas estimated it will
likely come by mid-February. However, even if it upheld the
earlier decisions against the junior bondholders, the estate
would not pay out anything more yet.
Related cases are to be heard at the Court of Appeal in
London this April over more detailed points.
One case challenges whether some claimants gave up their
rights to the currency conversion compensation when they settled
with LBIE. Another asks if some of the statutory interest due
was effectively paid ahead of the capital received by claimants.
This could reduce the amount that general claimants receive
and increase sub-bondholders' share of the surplus.
A third suite of cases is also only just starting. It asks
what happens if there is not enough money to pay all the
compensation and statutory interest to claimants, given that
LBIE was an unlimited liability company.
"If all the legal proceedings go to the Supreme Court then
the final judgment will not be handed until 2020 or 2021," said
Lomas. "Of course the parties could stop battling before then
when more judgments come in and reach a settlement before that
date."
Lomas would then be able to start releasing money from the
£7.5bn surplus pot to the various classes of claimants and
creditors.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Ian Edmondson)