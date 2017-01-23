BRIEF-Silgan to acquire WestRock's specialty closures, dispensing systems business for $1.025 bln

BRIEF-Optum and Merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
Jan 23 Silgan Holdings Inc :
* Silgan announces agreement to acquire Westrock's specialty closures and dispensing systems business
* Deal for $1.025 billion
* Silgan expects to realize operational cost synergies of $15 million within 24 months following acquisition
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings
* Silgan expects to finance transaction with debt
* Expects deal to be accretive to earnings, excluding impact of purchase accounting adjustments
* Expects deal to be significantly accretive to free cash flow per share in 2017
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
* Tivity Health names Adam C. Holland chief financial officer