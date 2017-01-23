BRIEF-Silgan to acquire WestRock's specialty closures, dispensing systems business for $1.025 bln

Jan 23 Silgan Holdings Inc :

* Silgan announces agreement to acquire Westrock's specialty closures and dispensing systems business

* Deal for $1.025 billion

* Silgan expects to realize operational cost synergies of $15 million within 24 months following acquisition

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings

* Silgan expects to finance transaction with debt

* Expects deal to be accretive to earnings, excluding impact of purchase accounting adjustments

* Expects deal to be significantly accretive to free cash flow per share in 2017