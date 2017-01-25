版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 09:09 BJT

BRIEF-Gold Reserve says board member Juster resigns to take position with Trump administration

Jan 24 Gold Reserve Inc :

* Juster to be deputy assistant to president for international economic affairs

* Gold Reserve announces resignation of board member to take position with trump administration

* Kenneth Juster has resigned, effective immediately, from board of directors of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
