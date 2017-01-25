BRIEF-BlackRock Inc to open new office in Budapest

Jan 25 BlackRock Inc

* Investment management company to open service and innovation centre in Budapest

* To begin hiring staff for new Budapest office in first quarter

* Aims to build "significant presence" by the end of 2017 -head of Budapest operation

* Investment to create about 500 jobs in medium term -Hungarian foreign minister

* Office to handle technological development of financial and business processes, develop new methodology to handle client data and creative marketing tasks -minister

* Hungarian government to provide 280 million forint ($972,000) financial support for training purposes -minister Further company coverage: ($1 = 287.95 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)