BRIEF-TE Connectivity Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.15

Jan 25 TE Connectivity Ltd :

* TE Connectivity announces financial results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.15

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.13 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $3.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.97 to $1.01

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $4.04 to $4.24

* Sees Q2 2017 sales $3.025 billion to $3.125 billion

* Sees FY 2017 sales $12.2 billion to $12.6 billion

* Orders, excluding Subcom, were $3.1 billion in quarter, up 10 percent organically from Q1 of 2016

* Raises organic sales and earnings outlook for full fiscal year

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted EPS of $4.30 to $4.50

* For full year, sees 3 percent actual and 4 percent organic net sales growth at mid-point versus prior year

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.34, revenue view $12.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.04, revenue view $3.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.05 to $1.09