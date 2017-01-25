BRIEF-Boeing reports Q4 non-GAAP core earnings per share of $2.47

Jan 25 Boeing Co :

* Boeing reports fourth-quarter results and provides 2017 guidance

* Q4 revenue view $23.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $23.29 billion

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $2.59

* Q4 non-GAAP core earnings per share $2.47

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $10.25 to $10.45

* Sees 2017 GAAP eps of between $10.25 and $10.45; sees 2017 core eps of between $9.10 and $9.30

* Sees 2017 operating cash flow expected to increase to approximately $10.75 billion

* Q4 free cash flow $2,233 million versus $2,496 million

* Total company backlog at Q4-end $473 billion versus $462 billion at Q3-end

* Revenue guidance is between $90.5 and $92.5 billion, including increased commercial deliveries of between 760 and 765 for 2017

* Q4 commercial airplanes revenue $ 16,241 million versus $16,098 million

* Sees 2017 revenue $90.5 billion - $92.5 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.31, revenue view $93.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 net orders $32 billion versus $15 billion in Q3

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of about $2.3 billion

* Sees 2017 commercial airplanes deliveries 760 - 765 units

* Sees 2017 commercial airplanes revenue $62.5 billion - $63.5 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: