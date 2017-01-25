REFILE-BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics provides update on Phase 3 programs

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
(Corrects to add source text for Eikon)
Jan 25 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc :
* Aldeyra Therapeutics announces clinical development update for Phase 3 programs
* Says anticipates initiation of our Phase 3 clinical trial in Noninfectious Anterior Uveitis in Q2 of 2017
* Enrollment of Phase 3 clinical trial in Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome is expected to begin in second half of 2017
* Says data from Phase 3 trial in Noninfectious Anterior Uveitis expected late 2018
* Data from Phase 3 clinical trial in Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome are expected in 2019
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon