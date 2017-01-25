REFILE-BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics provides update on Phase 3 programs

(Corrects to add source text for Eikon)

Jan 25 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc :

* Aldeyra Therapeutics announces clinical development update for Phase 3 programs

* Says anticipates initiation of our Phase 3 clinical trial in Noninfectious Anterior Uveitis in Q2 of 2017

* Enrollment of Phase 3 clinical trial in Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome is expected to begin in second half of 2017

* Says data from Phase 3 trial in Noninfectious Anterior Uveitis expected late 2018

* Data from Phase 3 clinical trial in Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome are expected in 2019