BRIEF-Citigroup announces about 663 mln euros redemption of notes due Nov 2017

Jan 25 Citigroup Inc :

* Cash redemption price payable for notes on redemption date will equal par plus EUR1.58 million in accrued and unpaid interest

* Citigroup announces approximately EUR663 million redemption of 3.625% fixed / floating rate callable subordinated notes due November 2017

* Redemption date for notes is February 28, 2017

* Basel III tier 2 capital will not be affected by planned redemption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
