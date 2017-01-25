版本:
2017年 1月 26日

BRIEF-Entellus Medical sees quarterly total rev $21.5 mln - $21.7 mln

Jan 25 Entellus Medical Inc :

* Sees total revenue for quarter-ended december 31, 2016 between $21.5 million - $21.7 million

* Gross margins in near future are likely to be moderately lower than gross margins that are anticipated for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2kudTp1) Further company coverage:
