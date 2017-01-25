BRIEF-East West Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.76

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 25 East West Bancorp Inc :
* Q4 revenue $321.5 million
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year
* Q4 earnings per share $0.76
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income totaled $272.7 million for Q4 of 2016 from $246.9 million in Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble