BRIEF-Mattel Q4 adjusted earnings $0.52 per share

UPDATE 3-Medtronic's focus on surgical products fuels profit beat
* Minimally invasive therapies unit sales up 6 pct (Adds details, analysts' comments)
Jan 25 Mattel Inc
* Mattel reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results and declares quarterly dividend
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.52
* Q4 earnings per share $0.50
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $1.83 billion (not $1.84 billion) versus $2.0 billion
* Q4 revenue view $1.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mattel Inc - For Q4 of 2016, net sales were down 8 percent as reported, and were down 6 percent in constant currency, versus prior year
* Says for Q4, worldwide gross sales for Mattel Girls & Boys brands were $1.05 billion, down 7 percent as reported
* "Results were negatively impacted significant U.S. toy category slowdown in holiday period, and increased forex headwinds"
* "Results were negatively impacted by a number of industry-wide challenges"
* Mattel Inc - Qtrly Barbie worldwide gross sales down 2 percent as reported, and up 1 percent in constant currency
* "While our sales at retail remained strong, slowdown triggered elevated retail promotional activity and decreased shipping"
* Remain broadly optimistic about Mattel's performance in 2017 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.