Buyside dominant price makers on MarketAxess

LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Investors have become the dominant
liquidity providers on MarketAxess's Open Trading platform,
though rapid growth in participant firms appeared to level off
in 2016.
Full-year results published on Wednesday showed Open
Trading, an 'all-to-all' platform, had a record fourth quarter,
with around 125,000 transactions taking place and an average
daily traded volume of US$831m, up 86% from the same period in
2015.
Several trading platforms have been created in recent years
to address a decline in corporate bond liquidity. Some have
employed unconventional trading protocols such as all-to-all
rather than the traditional dealer-led principal-at-risk model.
Larger asset managers' bond holdings now dwarf those of
investment banks, which have drastically reduced the size of
bond inventories in response to capital-intensive post-crisis
regulation.
Electronic bond trading platforms are unlocking some of this
liquidity by allowing asset managers to trade directly with one
another, rather than using a dealer as an intermediary.
The number of responses to requests on the platform's Market
List continued its strong growth across 2016, while the number
of liquidity providers appeared to level off at around 650 in
the second half of the year.
But a majority of the liquidity provided in Q4 came from
long-only investment managers, which accounted for 39% of trade
volume, compared with 29% for dealers and 32% for other market
participants.
