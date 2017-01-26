版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Jupiter says J&J purchase of Actelion "very good outcome"

Jan 26 * Jupiter Fund Manager Mike Buhl-nielsen: Johnson & Johnson purchase of actelion is "very good outcome", says can see "clear synergies for j&j"

* Buhl-Nielsen holds Actelion shares Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐