BRIEF-RDM Corp says qtrly net income $0.04 per share

Jan 26 RDM Corp

* RDM Corporation reports fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results

* RDM Corp says Qtrly total revenue was $5.3 million compared to $5.4 million

* RDM Corp says Qtrly net income $ 0.04 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
