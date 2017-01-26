BRIEF-T. Rowe Price posts Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.21

BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
* Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
Jan 26 T. Rowe Price Group Inc :
* T. Rowe Price Group reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 results
* Target-date retirement portfolios were source of net cash outflows of $1.9 billion in Q4, net cash inflows of $6.3 billion for 2016
* Assets under management as of quarter-end were $810.8 billion versus $763.1 billion last year
* Firm recognized in its Q4 of 2016 operating expenses an insurance recovery of $100 million before taxes, or $0.24 in diluted after-tax earnings per share
* Q4 earnings per share $1.50 including items
* Q4 revenue $1.1 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Firm expects capital expenditures for 2017 to be up to $175 million, of which about two-thirds is planned for technology initiatives
* Investment advisory revenues earned in Q4 of 2016 from T. Rowe Price Mutual Funds distributed in U.S. were $700.7 million
* Investment advisory revenues earned in Q4 of 2016 from other investment portfolios were $266.1 million
* Currently estimates its effective tax rate for 2017 will be about 36.5 pct
* Experienced net cash outflows for Q4 and year, largely as a result of clients reallocating from active U.S. equity strategies to passive products
* "Fixed income returns suffered in quarter as interest rates rose following U.S. elections"
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.