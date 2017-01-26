版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 02:11 BJT

BRIEF-LVMH CEO silent on Italy's Marcolin stake plan

Jan 26 Lvmh Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault tells a news conference:

* Declines comment when asked if the group will buy a stake in Italy's Marcolin

* says has eyewear strategy but will too early to disclose it

* Deputy CEO says online sales total around 2 billion euros

* CEO says if there are further disposals, they will be of small businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐