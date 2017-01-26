BRIEF-LVMH CEO silent on Italy's Marcolin stake plan

BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
* Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
Jan 26 Lvmh Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault tells a news conference:
* Declines comment when asked if the group will buy a stake in Italy's Marcolin
* says has eyewear strategy but will too early to disclose it
* Deputy CEO says online sales total around 2 billion euros
* CEO says if there are further disposals, they will be of small businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.