版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 17:34 BJT

BRIEF-Airbus Helicopters targets book to bill ratio of 1 in 2017

Jan 27 Airbus Helicopters CEO Guillaume Faury:

* Airbus Helicopters CEO says there is still helicopter overcapacity in oil and gas industry

* Does not see recovery in oil and gas sector for 1-2 years

* Sees market remaining weak in 2017

* Would be happy with around 400 deliveries in 2017

* Says targets book to bill ratio of 1 in 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐