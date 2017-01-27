版本:
2017年 1月 27日

BRIEF-Dunes Point Capital announces the acquisition of Power Distribution from Smiths Group PLC

Jan 27 Dunes Point Capital LLC:

* Dunes Point Capital, LLC announces the acquisition of Power Distribution, Inc. from Smiths Group PLC

* Debt for transaction, together with an equity co-investment, was provided by certain funds advised by FS investments

* DPC Investment Partners, LLC provided controlling equity for transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
