BRIEF-Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement

Jan 27 Mettrum Health Corp

* Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement

* Mettrum Health says final order of Ontario Superior Court Of Justice approving acquistion of Mettrum will be sought on January 30, 2017

* Mettrum Health Corp says expected that arrangement with Canopy Growth will be completed on or about January 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: