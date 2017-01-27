版本:
BRIEF-Hino Motors Ltd's FY 2016 sales will likely fall 5 pct to about 1.65 trillion Yen - Nikkei

Jan 27 Hino Motors Ltd

* HINO MOTORS LTD'S FISCAL 2016 SALES WILL LIKELY FALL 5 PERCENT TO ABOUT 1.65 TRILLION YEN - NIKKEI

* HINO MOTORS WILL LIKELY REPORT GROUP OPERATING PROFIT OF AROUND 68 BILLION YEN FOR YEAR ENDING MARCH 2017,UP ROUGHLY 8 BILLION YEN FROM OCT PROJECTION - NIKKEI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
