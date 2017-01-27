版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORP ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UPSIZED $350 MLN OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

Jan 27 Wildhorse Resource Development Corp

* PRICED $350 MILLION AMOUNT OF 6.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025 AT 99.244% OF PAR

* WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UPSIZED $350 MILLION OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐