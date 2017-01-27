版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-Copper One Inc confirms it received a "notice of draft ministerial decision" letter from MERN

Jan 27 Copper One Inc

* Copper One responds to Quebec Ministry Of Energy And Natural Resources' press release announcing their intention to suspend Copper One's claims in the Lac Barriere area

* Copper One Inc - confirms that on January 20, 2017, it received a "notice of draft ministerial decision" letter from MERN

* Copper One - letter from Ministry Of Energy And Natural Resources stated their intention to suspend all of copper one's claims at Rivière Doré Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐