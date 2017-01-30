BRIEF-Insurer Aviva extends cover for customers impacted by U.S. travel ban

BRIEF-FDA committee recommends approval of Pfizer's epoetin alfa biosimilar
* FDA Advisory Committee recommends approval of Pfizer's proposed biosimilar to Epogen®/Procrit® across all indications
Jan 30 Insurer Aviva
* Extends cover for customers impacted by U.S. travel ban for people from seven Muslim-majority countries.
* Extension is standard travel insurance cover for those unable to get assistance from their travel provider and who are either in the United States and need to arrange an alternative route home, or have already booked a holiday which is due to depart before March 31 and may want to cancel or rearrange their trip. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
* Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications Co., Ltd. to be acquired for $11.25 USD per share
* Ryohin Keikaku will likely see operating profit rise 5 pct on year to Q1 record of about 12 billion yen ($107 million) for the three months through May - Nikkei