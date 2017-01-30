BRIEF-ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.31

Jan 30 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc

* QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS $1.42 PER SHARE

* ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $249.2 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.10

* FY2017 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $6.02 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.42 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: