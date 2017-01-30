版本:
BRIEF-PURE GOLD ANNOUNCES C$12 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Jan 30 Pure Gold Mining Inc

* BOUGHT-DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 16 MILLION FLOW-THROUGH SHARES FROM PURE GOLD AT PRICE OF C$0.75/ FLOW-THROUGH SHARE

* PURE GOLD ANNOUNCES C$12 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* PROCEEDS RAISED FROM SALE OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES WILL BE USED BY CO FOR SURFACE EXPLORATION FINANCING IN PROVINCE OF ONTARIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
