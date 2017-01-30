BRIEF-PURE GOLD ANNOUNCES C$12 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
Jan 30 Pure Gold Mining Inc
* BOUGHT-DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 16 MILLION FLOW-THROUGH SHARES FROM PURE GOLD AT PRICE OF C$0.75/ FLOW-THROUGH SHARE
* PURE GOLD ANNOUNCES C$12 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT
* PROCEEDS RAISED FROM SALE OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES WILL BE USED BY CO FOR SURFACE EXPLORATION FINANCING IN PROVINCE OF ONTARIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina