BRIEF-Simon Property Group Inc Q4 FFO per share $2.53

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Simon Property Group Inc :
* Simon Property Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and raises quarterly dividend
* Q4 FFO per share $2.53
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $11.45 to $11.55
* Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.75 per share
* Estimates net income to be within a range of $6.45 to $6.55 per diluted share for year ending December 31, 2017
* Sees 2017 FFO will be within a range of $11.45 to $11.55 per diluted share
* Comparable property NOI growth was 3.8% for three months ended December 31, 2016
* Quarterly common stock dividend of $1.75 per share, is an increase of $0.10 from previous quarter
* Occupancy was 96.8% at December 31, 2016 compared to 96.1% at December 31, 2015
* Currently estimates net income to be within a range of $6.45 to $6.55 per diluted share for year ending December 31, 2017
* FY2017 FFO per share view $11.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share view $2.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: