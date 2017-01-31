版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 22:15 BJT

BRIEF-Utah Medical Products Inc Q4 earnings per share of $0.725

Jan 31 Utah Medical Products Inc

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share of $0.725

* Utmd reports audited financial performance for fourth quarter and year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐