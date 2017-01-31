BRIEF-CNH Industrial NV Q4 adjusted diluted EPS $0.14

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 CNH Industrial NV :
* In Q4 of 2016, consolidated revenues were $6,998 million, down 2.0% compared to Q4 of 2015
* Says Board of Directors is recommending a dividend of EUR 0.11 per common share, or approximately EUR 150 million
* Says will take a restructuring charge of approximately $100 million in 2017 as part of its industrial Efficiency Program
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS between $0.39 and $0.41
* Expects 2017 net sales of Industrial Activities between $23 billion and $24 billion
* Qtrly adjusted diluted EPS $0.14
* FY2017 revenue view $25.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees net industrial debt at end of 2017 between $1.4 billion and $1.6 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $6.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects the industrial Efficiency Program to generate incremental savings of about $60 million in 2017 and $80 million on an annualized basis
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.07
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: