BRIEF-UnitedHealthcare says $15 mln strategic partnership with Camden Coalition

Jan 31 UnitedHealthcare :

* UnitedHealthcare - $15 million strategic partnership with Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers to develop, test and scale new models of care

* UnitedHealthcare - Dr. Jeffrey Brenner, Executive Director of Camden Coalition, to join UnitedHealthcare as SVP, Integrated Health and Human Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
