2017年 2月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Black Box Corporation says Q3 earnings per share $0.09

Jan 31 Black Box Corp

* Black Box Corporation reports third quarter of fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Qtrly revenues were $210.4 million, down 5% from $222.5 million for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
