BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals says on January 26 entered into credit agreement with JPmorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Jan 31 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eagle pharmaceuticals - expects to use future loans under credit facility for working capital needs

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - on January 26, company, entered into credit agreement with JPmorgan Chase Bank, N.A. - SEC filing

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc- credit agreement provides for a three-year $50 million revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - credit facility includes a $5 million letter of credit subfacility - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
