BRIEF-Chubb Ltd reports Q4 EPS $3.41

REFILE-US STOCKS-Retailers rebound to boost S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
Jan 31 Chubb Ltd :
* Chubb ltd- unfavorable foreign currency movement negatively impacted book value by $302 million and tangible book value by $154 million in q4
* Chubb reports fourth quarter net income per share of $3.41, up 63.9%, and operating income per share of $2.72, up 14.3%; full-year net income per share was $8.87, up 2.9%, and operating income per share was $10.12, up 3.7% and a record
* Q4 operating earnings per share $2.72
* Q4 earnings per share $3.41
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Chubb ltd- for quarter, book value per share decreased 0.3% and tangible book value per share increased 0.6%
* Chubb ltd - p&c combined ratio was 87.8% for quarter compared with 87.3% in 2015
* Chubb ltd - p&c net premiums written were $6.4 billion for quarter and $26.0 billion for year, up 76.1% and 65.6%, respectively
* Chubb ltd - consolidated net premiums written were $6.9 billion for quarter and $28.1 billion for year, up 67.4% and 58.9%, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.