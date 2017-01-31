版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 06:24 BJT

BRIEF-Toll Brothers Executive Chairman Robert Toll's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.42 mln

Jan 31 Toll Brothers Inc

* Executive Chairman Robert Toll's FY 2016 total compensation $8.42 million versus $8.02 million - sec filing

* CEO Douglas Yearley's FY 2016 total compensation $12.2 million versus $9.81 million in FY 2015

* CFO Martin Connor's FY 2016 total compensation $4.2 million versus $3.46 million in FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
